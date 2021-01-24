Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

