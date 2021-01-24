Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $20.26 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $330.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBNC. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

