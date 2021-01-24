Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

RBNC stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

In other news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

