Remme (REM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Remme has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $3.62 million and $35,383.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00769601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.71 or 0.04447863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017968 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

