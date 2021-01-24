Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.44

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 313640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

