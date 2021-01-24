Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Repay by 28.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repay by 63.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.