Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

