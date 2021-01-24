Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $10.44 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

