Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neuronetics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

STIM opened at $21.27 on Friday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Neuronetics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

