Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

