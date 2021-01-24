Reviewing Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) and PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC)

PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) and Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PhenixFIN pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Canoe EIT Income Fund pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. PhenixFIN pays out -308.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canoe EIT Income Fund pays out -176.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PhenixFIN and Canoe EIT Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhenixFIN 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoe EIT Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PhenixFIN and Canoe EIT Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhenixFIN -391.54% -8.08% -3.81% Canoe EIT Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PhenixFIN and Canoe EIT Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhenixFIN $46.30 million 1.69 -$96.57 million ($0.68) -42.13 Canoe EIT Income Fund -$44.08 million -21.67 -$81.08 million C($0.68) -11.78

Canoe EIT Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PhenixFIN. PhenixFIN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoe EIT Income Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canoe EIT Income Fund beats PhenixFIN on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport. The fund seeks to invest in companies located in North America. The fund targets private debt transactions in companies with enterprise values or asset values between $25 million and $250 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $10 million and $50 million. It exits its investments between three years and seven years; it holds most of its investments to maturity or repayment, but may realize or sell some investments earlier. The fund may take a board seat on its investee companies and can also offer managerial assistance to certain portfolio companies. It structures its investments as first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, senior secured notes, senior subordinated notes, subordinate notes, unitranche loans, and seeks warrants or other equity participation. The fund may co-invest in privately negotiated transactions under certain conditions.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It invests in equity and debt securities of royalty and income trusts, corporations, partnerships, or other issuers. The fund was formerly known as EnerVest Diversified Income Trust. Canoe EIT Income Fund was formed on August 5, 1997 and is domiciled in Canada.

