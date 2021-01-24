Reviewing Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BBQ and Chuy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chuy’s 0 3 6 0 2.67

Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.41%. Given Chuy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Chuy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.69 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Chuy’s $426.36 million 1.61 $6.22 million $1.04 33.59

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Chuy’s -1.89% 6.19% 2.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chuy’s beats BBQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

