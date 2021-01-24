Reviewing Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Financial and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Financial 3.33% 9.74% 0.44% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sony Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sony Financial and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sony Financial and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Financial $16.39 billion 0.64 $684.76 million $1.63 14.79 AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.34 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sony Financial.

About Sony Financial

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company also provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, mortgage loans, and investment trust and other services; and venture capital and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

