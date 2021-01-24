Rewardiqa (REW) Price Reaches $5.33 on Top Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $53.33 million and $363,838.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa token can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00016351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00104895 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000996 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00324072 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rewardiqa Token Profile

Rewardiqa is a token. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

