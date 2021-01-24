Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXEEY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of RXEEY stock remained flat at $$16.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Rexel has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

