Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 388,309 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 231,910 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.