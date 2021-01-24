Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

RHM stock opened at €91.16 ($107.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Rheinmetall AG has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €109.30 ($128.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.81.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.