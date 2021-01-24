Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 55,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95.

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rifco Inc. will post 0.1024097 EPS for the current year.

About Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

