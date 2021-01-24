Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RTMVY stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

