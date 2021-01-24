RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $334.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.