Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 13,237 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $260,611,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 20.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 22.6% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth $2,376,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,042,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Roche has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $45.18 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

