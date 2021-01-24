Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 152.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 66,848 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Associated Banc by 93.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ASB opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

