Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,940,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,127,949.24.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 6,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$8,375.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.34 per share, with a total value of C$3,350.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 3,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$780.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 8,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$9,760.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 300 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$372.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 1,700 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,108.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 7,100 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$8,804.00.

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$6,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 6,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,656.00.

NHK opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.51.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.4168333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

