Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $78,311,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 208.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 620,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rogers Communications by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.29. 269,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,378. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

