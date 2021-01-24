Ronald A. Paulus Sells 1,600 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

