Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.09.

ROST stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

