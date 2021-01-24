Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

LON CNE opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £887.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. Cairn Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

About Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

