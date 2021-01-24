RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.