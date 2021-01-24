RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 449,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,692. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

