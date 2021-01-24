(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get (RSI) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $23.89 on Friday. (RSI) has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

About (RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for (RSI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RSI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.