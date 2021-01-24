Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.69

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.69 and traded as high as $23.50. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 223,722 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.69.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. Analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.