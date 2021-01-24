Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

