Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryanair from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 47.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $1,146,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

