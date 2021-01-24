RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of RYB Education stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that RYB Education will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

