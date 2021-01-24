Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 28.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $68.24 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

