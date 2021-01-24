S. Wayne Finch Sells 13,300 Shares of TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Stock

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Director S. Wayne Finch sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$52,801.00.

S. Wayne Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, S. Wayne Finch sold 13,000 shares of TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

Shares of TSE:XTD opened at C$3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. TDb Split Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53.

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

