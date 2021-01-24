SafeCapital Hits Market Cap of $32,794.06 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $32,794.06 and $1.29 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

