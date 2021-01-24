Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €110.18 ($129.63).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAF shares. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

EPA:SAF traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €110.55 ($130.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €117.54 and a 200-day moving average of €102.79. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

