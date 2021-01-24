Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €11.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.22 ($20.26).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €21.87 ($25.73) on Friday. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.