Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shot up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 1,186,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 822,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.