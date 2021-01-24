Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €325.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €402.08 ($473.04).

