SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Down 6.1%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 344,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 415,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

