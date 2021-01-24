Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPNS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sapiens International by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.