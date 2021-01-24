Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s stock price rose 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 3,051,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 564,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 241,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

