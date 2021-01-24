Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFPI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

