Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 33.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 92,488 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neogen by 38.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $86.17 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

