Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $257,012.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $257,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $251,300.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $238,840.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $265,518.75.

Shares of SDGR opened at $95.70 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,596,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,975,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

