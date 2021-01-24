Scotiabank Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $6.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.