Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

