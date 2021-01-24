Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,734,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

